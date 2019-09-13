Chorus (ASX:CNU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $4.80. Chorus shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 345,331 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.98%.

In other news, insider Mark Cross acquired 5,000 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.10 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,500.00 ($18,085.11).

Chorus Company Profile (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

