Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,653. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

