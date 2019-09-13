Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 5,208,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

