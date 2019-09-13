Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,871 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHSP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHSP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

