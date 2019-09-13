CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.55

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $26.65. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial  Real Estate, Consumer  Non Real Estate, and Residential  Real Estate segments.

