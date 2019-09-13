Chemung Financial’s (CHMG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 655.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $224,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.