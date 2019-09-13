Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

