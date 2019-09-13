Charles Robbins Sells 18,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,519,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.