Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURG. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ BURG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,201. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chanticleer will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

