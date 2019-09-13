CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Down 5.8%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, approximately 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

