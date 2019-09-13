Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.04

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.04 and traded as low as $194.00. Ceres Power shares last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 2,360,536 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.01 million and a PE ratio of -34.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.04.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.