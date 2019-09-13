Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 426,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,747 shares of company stock worth $4,925,843 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,084,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

