Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 3,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.