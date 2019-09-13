Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 842,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 609,800 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

