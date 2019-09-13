Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 17.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) dropped 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.13, approximately 5,847,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,910,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,099,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.