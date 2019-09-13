Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 17.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) dropped 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.13, approximately 5,847,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,910,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,099,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

