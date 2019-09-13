Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 12,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 90,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

