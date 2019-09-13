Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 87.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212,636 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Care.com were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Care.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Care.com by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Care.com by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Care.com alerts:

NYSE CRCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Care.com Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director George Bell acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $424,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.