Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) PT Set at $35.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARB. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Carbonite from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carbonite from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carbonite from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NASDAQ:CARB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $203,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,516 shares of company stock worth $375,188. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $1,603,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 90.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 8.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 251,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

