Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBLK. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Carbon Black and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair cut Carbon Black from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Carbon Black from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carbon Black has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

