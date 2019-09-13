Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

CS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 165,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $223.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$151.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,273.50.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

