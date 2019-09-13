Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,756. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

