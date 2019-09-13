Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.70.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. T2 Biosystems’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

