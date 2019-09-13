Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CPT. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. 417,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after acquiring an additional 408,477 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after acquiring an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

