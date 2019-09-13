Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $257.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.57 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $241.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,880.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.44. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.