Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

