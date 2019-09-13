Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.29. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,442 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Caldwell Partners International’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.