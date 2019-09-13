Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,000.00

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.01146365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.