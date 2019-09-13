Byteball Bytes 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,000.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

