BUZZCoin (BUZZ) One Day Volume Hits $75.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $285,078.00 and $75.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

