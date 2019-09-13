Burst Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Burst has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $35,278.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,061,136,403 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

