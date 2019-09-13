Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.49. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 264,414 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen acquired 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,664.08. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,000 shares of company stock worth $90,530 and sold 250,000 shares worth $265,000.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

