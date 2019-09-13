Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.49. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 264,414 shares traded.
Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.82.
In related news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen acquired 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,664.08. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,000 shares of company stock worth $90,530 and sold 250,000 shares worth $265,000.
About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
