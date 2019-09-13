Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $58.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BC. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.59.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $53.83 on Monday. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.