Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $850.60

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $850.60 and traded as high as $846.00. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $841.90, with a volume of 17,076 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 850.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 691.44.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.