Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,311,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 15,769,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,252.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $23,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $53.81. 81,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.08.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
