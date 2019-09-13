Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) PT at GBX 897.43

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 897.43 ($11.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 806.40 ($10.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 787.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 858.01.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

