Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) PT at C$7.05

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,222. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.60.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$118,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,119,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,022,979.20. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Insiders have bought 191,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,602 in the last 90 days.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

