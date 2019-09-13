Brokerages Set Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) PT at $27.00

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ARCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARCE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.07. 15,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,970. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $984.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,538,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

