Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 913.33

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 903 ($11.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,438,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 861.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 894.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

