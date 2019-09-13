Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XPEL an industry rank of 201 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

XPEL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 246,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,926. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.