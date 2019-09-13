Brokerages Expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAB. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Viacom by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Viacom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 469,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 193,467 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB remained flat at $$26.22 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,157. Viacom has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

