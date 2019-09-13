Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,332. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,174,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,044 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.