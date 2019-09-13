Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,377 shares of company stock worth $19,427,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. 1,651,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

