Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce $7.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.78 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $30.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.33 billion to $32.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 291,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

