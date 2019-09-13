Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in a year, we are encouraged by its robust bottom-line growth in past seven reported quarters. Its traffic-building strategies and efforts to capture increased market share boosted the performance. Brinker’s strong To-Go business continues to drive the performance. Meanwhile, Chili’s turnaround strategy started to pay off. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows the company to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost results. However, high costs associated with restaurant operations might hurt its profitability in the future. Further, dismal performance of international franchise comparable sales at Chili's restaurants is a major concern. The company is plagued with intense competition characterizing the industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Brinker International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.94.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 706,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Brinker International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

