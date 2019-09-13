Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Decreased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 771.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

