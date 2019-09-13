Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 860,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myles Lambert purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 726.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

