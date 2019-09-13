Bread (BRD) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Bread has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $170,017.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

