Brady (LON:BRY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.79

Brady PLC (LON:BRY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and traded as low as $30.00. Brady shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.93.

About Brady (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

