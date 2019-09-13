BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0485 on Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $36,157.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007314 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.