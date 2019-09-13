BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.79. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,204 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

